WAI Names Kenyon To Chief Operating Officer Position

Women in Aviation International (WAI) has assigned interim CEO Stephanie Kenyon to the newly established position of chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. According to WAI, she will take on a crucial role in defining the “operational landscape” of the organization. CEO Lynda Coffman said, “Stephanie’s role as interim CEO for the past six months demonstrated her exceptional operational and analytical skills, deploying new processes and systems to streamline the organization and increase efficiencies.”

Starting her tenure at WAI as Chief Growth Officer in 2021, Coffman said, Kenyon has “fostered innovation and implemented strategic initiatives that align with our mission and values.” A WAI member for more than 12 years, Kenyon previously held leadership positions at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, AirServ International, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. She will continue her leadership of WAI’s scholarship program, which includes new international university scholarships and the new Emerging Leaders professional development education programs established in partnership with Harvard University. “This promotion not only recognizes Stephanie’s outstanding contributions but also reflects my confidence in her ability to lead our organization to even greater success,” Coffman said. Kenyon said, “WAI plays an important role in the strength of the entire aviation industry, and I’m looking forward to increasing our impact.”