VisionJet CAPS Pull In Florida, Three Slightly Injured

Russ Niles
Photo by WKMGClickOrlando

There were minor injuries to three occupants in what may be the first field deployment of the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System on a VisionJet SF50 near Orlando on Friday. According to clickorlando the aircraft went down in marshy area near Lake Tohopekaliga about 3:15 p.m. The publication said all three occupants, a man, woman and boy, were able to get out of the plane on their own and were then taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Details of the flight are scant at the moment but a photo accompanying the story shows the parachute tangled in brush behind the largely intact airframe. First responders told the publication that hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled from the plane. The aircraft took off from Miami and was headed to Kissimmee Gateway Airport. The aircraft is registered to a company in Plantation, Florida.