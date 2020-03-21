Virus Scare Briefly Closes New York ARTCC

An hour-long groundstop for flights headed to airports served by the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center, also known as ZNY, was ended in the early afternoon on Saturday after the centre was reportedly evacuated for a COVID-19-related incident.

Details were sketchy but it was reported by some publications that someone in the center, located in Ronkonkama, New York, tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The FAA attributed the brief closure to “staffing issues.” It’s also not clear what led to the facility being restored, although JFK arrivals via the CAMRN Arrival were not immediately released. ZNY handles traffic headed to airports throughout New York and also to Philadelphia.