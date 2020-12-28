The lively debate over the existence of an actual “jet pack man” frequenting the airspace around Los Angeles took a turn for the real on Sunday and now skeptics and believers alike have video to pore over. What’s more, the video was shot from the air by a pilot who’s not saying which side of the debate he or she is on. Sling Aviation Academy, of Torrance, released the video shot by one of its instructors while on a training flight with a student. It shows something that certainly looks like a person in a jet pack flying over Palos Verdes at about 3,000 feet.

“The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object,” the flight school says in the description of the video. “If it is a ‘guy in a jet pack’ then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight (jet packs are real – there is a manufacturer near Los Angeles) or related to the jet pack sightings near LAX recently that caused disruptions to air traffic.” A couple of airline crews reported seeing something that looked like a “guy in a jetpack” near LAX over the summer but the circumstances have tech-minded skeptics shooting down the notion. Any jetpacks that we know about fly close to the ground because their endurance is so short. The airline crew reports showed the object even higher than the Sling Aviation sighting so the prevailing naysaying commenters are putting their money on a conventional electric fan drone all dressed up as Ironman.