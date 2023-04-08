Vehicle Clips Medevac Helicopter At Accident Scene

Just about every authority imaginable will likely be involved in the investigation of a collision between a vehicle and a medevac helicopter on a New Mexico highway on Friday morning. The helicopter had landed on Route 60 south of Albuquerque to take a patient injured in a head-on collision between a semi and a pickup to a local hospital. According to KOAT News, first responders closed the road but another vehicle approaching the roadblock apparently had brake problems

The vehicle, possibly another semi, blew through the roadblock and clipped the rotor of the helicopter. That made the helicopter unairworthy. The patient did make it to an Albuquerque hospital but it’s not clear how he got there. There were no other injuries. The helicopter had to be moved to the side of the road so the route could be reopened.