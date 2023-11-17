Vegas-Area Airport Fees Scaled Back, But Not Enough For AOPA

Following backlash from pilots and aviation groups over high special event fees for the upcoming F1 race, Las Vegas’ Clark County has made more parking available and drastically reduced costs for certain general aviation aircraft.

In a Nov. 15 press release, AOPA says it has met with Clark County officials on several occasions regarding ‘egregious fees’ associated with a Prior Permission Required (PPR) program ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Initially, Clark County airports including Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport were charging a $3,000 fee for all aircraft. However, after a review and speaking with AOPA, the county found some 40 available parking spaces for smaller GA aircraft and revised the fees to a more affordable $750. AOPA reported that the county has also reached out to pilots who inquired about the PPR and offered the updated lower fee.

However, not all airports are accommodating the lower fees. While Clark County owns five airports in the Southern Nevada area, the FBOs at Harry Reid International—Signature and Atlantic, set their own special event prices. Avweb confirmed Atlantic’s fees are $1,500 for piston aircraft and $3,000 for jets, while Signature is charging between $5,000 and $10,000 depending on aircraft type, according to AOPA. Both FBOs reported the PPR reservations were full.

“Well, it’s progress but we still have a ways to go to get to fair and reasonable fees. Clark County should be imposing the same standards to private FBOs that operate on their public-use airport,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. “We still need guardrails around these fees, especially for the private operators who don’t get fuel volume discounts and can’t pass these costs along.”