Van’s Sets Third-Party Parts Price Increases

As Kitplanes reported Saturday, Van’s Aircraft customers who ordered engines, avionics or propellers along with their kits will have until roughly mid-February to accept modest price increases on those items and have their existing deposits honored. Van’s announced Saturday that Lycoming engines will cost up to 12 percent more than when customers sent their deposits while Hartzell props will be three percent more expensive, Sensenich and MT props six percent more, avionics and engine kits for RV-12/12is will also be six percent higher. Those with Lycoming orders will pay either 12 percent or the 2024 list price, whichever is less.

Notices will be sent out in the next few days and customers will have 14 days to accept or to give up their deposits and try to reclaim them as an unsecured creditor. Those with kit orders were given until Jan. 31 to decide but if they also ordered third-party items their kit deadline will be similarly extended. “We know these price increases create hardship for our customers,” Van’s said in the announcement. “However, without taking these steps and making these price changes, there simply is not a feasible path forward for Van’s Aircraft.”

The company said customer acceptance of the average 30 percent price increase on airframe kits has been “high” but did not specify a figure. It had earlier set 70 percent as a target and said two weeks ago that about 65 percent had agreed. That figure didn’t include many of those who’d also ordered third-party items so it’s likely to increase following the latest announcement.