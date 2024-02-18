Van’s Aircraft says customer support in the aftermath of its bankruptcy filing two months ago has been stronger than predicted and the company is getting back to normal business operations. As first reported by our sister publication Kitplanes, in a video update posted Saturday, Van’s founder Dick VanGrunsven and VP Greg Hughes said more than 78 percent of customers who had put deposits on airframe kits have accepted a 30 percent price increase to continue with the order. More than 93 percent who had ordered engines with their kits have elected to carry on.

The company had hoped for a 70 percent re-order rate. “We’ve had an overwhelming response, more than expected,” Hughes said adding that several of the third-party vendors are offering discounts on certain items ordered with Van’s kits. Deposit holders have until Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. to confirm their orders and have their deposits honored. If they don’t re-order they will have to try to claim their deposits back as unsecured creditors.

The spokesmen said work to finalize the restructuring of the company in the bankruptcy process is “going smoothly” and there will be a proposal for the court in March. It’s continuing to work with a consulting firm to review and improve its internal systems and operations. The company is ramping up production and increasing shipments of kits and parts. It’s also working its way through the backlog of parts with laser cut holes that it is replacing. About nine percent of those parts have been replaced.

With operations at the plant coming back under control, VanGrunsven said there has been some time to work on development of Van’s much-anticipated high-wing RV-15. He said Oregon winter weather has prevented test flights but he’s looking to personally flying the prototype when conditions allow. He said Van’s is skipping Sun ‘n Fun and Aero Friedrichschafen this spring to concentrate on restoring the business but will be in its familiar spot at EAA AirVenture this summer and at several RV-only gatherings.