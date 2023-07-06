Unlicenced Helicopter Died After In-Flight Breakup

The pilot of an amateur-built helicopter involved in a fatal crash didn’t have a helicopter licence but that’s not what killed him according to Canada’s Transportation Safety Board. In a final report issued this week, the agency said a rotor blade delaminated when the RotorWay Exec helicopter was less than 150 feet above the ground and that led to an in-flight breakup. The board also noted the 64-year-old pilot, who was also an ATP with instrument, multi and instructor ratings, didn’t have his helicopter ticket and there was no evidence that he’d had any training.

The accident happened in November of 2022 after the pilot pulled the little helicopter out of his garage and launched from an adjacent field so a relative could shoot video. After hovering for the camera, he flew a few hundred yards at low altitude and had turned back toward the videographer when the malfunction occurred. Thanks to the video, investigators were able to watch as the rotor skin came apart at the leading edge, which weakened the structure and allowed torsion in the blade before other parts of the helicopter separated. There have been two similar accidents in the last 30 years and blade inspections and maintenance are covered in the manuals that came with the helicopter.