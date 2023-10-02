United Targets Military Pilots

United Airlines has created a new recruitment campaign aimed at smoothing the transition from military flying to the aluminum (and composite) tube. Candidates who qualify are guaranteed a right seat job and do not have to get an ATP before applying. “They can earn this certification before commencing their roles at United, providing flexibility and timing that suits them and their loved ones,” United said in a news release.

The program is open to active duty and reserve pilots and those with prior military flying experience as long as they meet the basic requirements. About 3,000 of United’s current 16,000 pilots have military experience along with 9,200 in other roles. United needs to hire 10,000 pilots in the next 10 years to meet an aggressive expansion schedule. The airline recently ordered 100 Boeing 787 aircraft.