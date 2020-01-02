Unexplained Drone Swarms Alarm Residents in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado and Nebraska continue to investigate reports of unexplained nighttime swarms of drones over eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. Dozens of residents have reported seeing drones at various altitudes with sizes estimated to be as large as six feet.

Jennifer Rollins told the Denver Post this week that she saw what appeared to be a swarm of drones near her parents’ house in Yuma county Colorado. “It was too low to the ground to be a plane, and it seemed way too close to the house to be out in space, like a satellite,” Rollins told the Post on Tuesday. “It was definitely within driving range, for sure.”

Sighting reports have increased through December and local law enforcement agencies are at a loss to explain them. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN that multiple government agencies are investigating the sightings. In a Facebook post this week, Yuma county Sheriff Todd Combs said it appears that the drones are flying at least 150 to 200 feet from buildings and people. He said residents have been disturbed by the swarms and the regularity of the sightings. “People do not like the unknown as it upsets the balance of our lives,” Combs wrote.