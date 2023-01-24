UK’s Britten-Norman Gets FAA Nod For Turboprop-Powered Islander Twin

UK aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman has received FAA type approval for the turboprop-powered version of its BN2-series piston twin. The new, larger BN2T-4S model has a pair of Rolls-Royce 250 engines and an increased maximum takeoff weight of 8,500 pounds. The certification comes via FAA Type Certificate reference A17EU Revision 22.

The Islander series of aircraft is available in multiple configurations, including commuter, medevac, surveillance, and maritime patrol. The larger variant BN2T-4S Islanders are being built at Britten-Norman’s Solent manufacturing facilities at Daedalus and Bembridge in the UK. In addition to new aircraft, Britten-Norman also holds stock of factory-refurbished pre-owned aircraft. The manufacturer is in the process of working on type certification for the BN2T-4S Islander in India and Canada.

Britten-Norman technical director Mark Shipp, said, “The USA is the world’s largest aviation market and the FAA is a hugely respected regulator of that market. We are very proud to have had the opportunity to work closely with the FAA to achieve this important goal and now look forward to the opportunities this will bring.”