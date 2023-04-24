U.K. Firms Merge To Build Hydrogen Hybrid Airplanes

Simple Flying is reporting British firms Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions are merging to create a series of hydrogen-electric fuel cell aircraft, the first of which is expected to be in service in 2026. Britten-Norman still makes the Islander light twin commuter and cargo aircraft and the first hybrid design from the new company will be based on the nine-seat Islander, which has been in service for 50 years. Cranfield has been working on hydrogen propulsion systems for several years and is now working on the set-up for the Islander.

Once the hybrid Islander is flying, the company wants to retrofit an existing 10-19-seat commuter aircraft and have it flying by 2028. Then, the company hopes to build a clean-sheet 20-50 passenger aircraft built specifically for the new propulsion system. They hope to have that in the air by 2032. A 50-100-seat design is in the far future, the company says. “The merging of Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions will create a new market leader in green aircraft manufacturing, bringing together joint strengths in aerospace manufacturing, certification and innovation,” said Britten-Norman CEO William Hynett.