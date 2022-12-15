Turkey Flies Fighter Drone

Turkey’s Baykar company flew an new uncrewed fighter drone on Wednesday for the first time and says it could change air power. The Kizilelma drone is as big as an F-16 (more than 48 feet long) but is 6,000 pounds lighter. It’s capable of carrying out air-to-ground and air-to-air missions. It’s also capable of carrier operations. “Our 20-year dream in our national drone adventure has come true today,” said Baykar’s chief technical official Selcuk Bayraktar.

The aircraft is a canard design and uses a Ukrainian-designed Ivchenko-Progress turbofan engine and will carry up to 3,400 pounds of weapons. It’s also stealthy and designed for short field operations. Turkey is now conducting sea trials of an amphibious assault ship capable of hosting the Kizilelma.