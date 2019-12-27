Tour Helicopter Missing In Hawaii

A search is underway for a tour helicopter that went missing on Thursday evening while sight-seeing along Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast in Hawaii. A pilot and six passengers were onboard. The owner of the helicopter reported it overdue 45 minutes after its scheduled return time of 5:21 p.m. HST. According to the Coast Guard, it launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to search for the missing aircraft and coordinated with the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay for additional support just after midnight local time. The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart was also dispatched from Honolulu.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox from the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.” Weather in the area was reported as 4 miles visibility due to clouds and rain with 28 mph winds.

The Coast Guard planned to continue the search with a HC-130 Hercules airplane and a fresh Dolphin helicopter crew at first light on Friday morning. The missing helicopter is reportedly “equipped with an electronic locator,” but no signals have been received. Kauai is largely uninhabited with much of the island designated as a state park.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.