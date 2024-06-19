Three Injured In Second Lockheed 12A Accident

For the second time in three days a relatively rare vintage Lockheed 12A Junior Electra has crashed, this time in Georgia and with no fatalities. Three people aboard the plane were seriously injured when the plane apparently went off the runway and hit a tree at Seven Lakes Airport in Jackson, Georgia. The airport has a 2950-foot turf runway. The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. The aircraft is registered to a company based in Jackson and is well known in the area.

Also well known is the occupant who was reportedly in the right seat. According to posts by his son, Dan Gryder, the controversial YouTuber who analyzes aircraft crashes, remains in the hospital but was not as seriously hurt as originally thought. Local authorities said he and another man each have broken legs. The pilot has chest and head injuries.