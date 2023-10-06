Textron’s Citation Ascend Cabin Mock-Up To Make NBAA-BACE Debut

Textron Aviation announced yesterday (October 4) that a cabin mock-up of its developmental Cessna Citation Ascend will make its North American show debut at the National Business Aviation Association business aviation convention and exhibition (NBAA-BACE) later this month in Las Vegas. The mock-up will include a full interior, hard-shell exterior with a custom paint scheme and added functionality within the cabin.

The Ascend mock-up will join the rest of the Textron Aviation lineup at the static display line at Henderson Executive Airport during the NBAA event, which runs from October 17 – 19. Other aircraft on show will include Cessna’s Citation Longitude; Citation Latitude; Citation CJ4 Gen2; Citation M2 Gen2; Grand Caravan EX (special missions configured); Beechcraft King Air 360 and Denali utility turboprop; as well as a Bell 429 helicopter.

Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior v-p of global sales and flight operations, said, “We designed the Ascend to take the best from our legendary 560XL series and set a new standard in terms of comfort and performance.”