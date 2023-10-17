Textron Updates CJ3

In the absence of new airframe announcements at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, manufacturers are leaning into model upgrades and Textron has introduced a second generation of its CJ3. The Gen2 version was announced a day ahead of the show start on Tuesday and Textron has a mockup of the plane on display. Service entry is anticipated in 2025. Textron CEO Ron Draper said many of the upgrades came from customer feedback. “We brought in a number of current owners and had them spend days here a couple times, working through what features they would really love in the airplane,” Draper told a media briefing.

Chief among the pilot-friendly upgrades is the addition of Garmin autothrottles, an optional enhanced vision system, touch screen interface and a GDL 60 datalink system. The back gets new seats with a swivel option, charging ports at each seat and stowable tables. The lav has new skylights and an optional sink and vanity. Many of the cabin materials are made from renewable and biodegradable materials. Because of the autothrottle and some other devices, the aircraft needs a fresh certification thus delaying entry to service to 2025.