Textron Signs For Up To $100 Million In Foreign Military Sales Aircraft

The U.S. Army has inked a contract with Textron Aviation for Special Missions-configured aircraft, including Cessna SkyCouriers and Grand Caravans as well as Beechcraft King Air 360s and 260s. Filed under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) provision, the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows for up to $100 million in acquisitions over a five-year time frame.

Bob Gibbs, Textron’s v-p of Special Mission Sales, said, “This [deal] aligns with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent tasking memo directing improvement and acceleration of DOD’s institutional processes to execute FMS cases. It will provide highly capable commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) aircraft that can be equipped with COTS releasable technology, and it will accelerate acquisition and contracting timelines from many months or years to weeks.”

First deliveries will include a pair of Beechcraft King Air 360ER (extended range) turboprop twins for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force and a third King Air 360ER for the Ecuadorian Navy. All three will be tasked with maritime patrol duties over the two countries’ respective Exclusive Economic Zones.