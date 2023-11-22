Textron Signs Deal For 48 Skyhawks With Lithuania-Based BAA Training

The seemingly insatiable appetite for pilot training continues to grow unabated, as Textron Aviation announced today (November 22) it recently signed an agreement with Lithuania-based Baltic Air Academy (dba BAA Training) for 48 Cessna 172 Skyhawks. The piston trainers are to be delivered in 2026. BAA Training is a member of the Avia Solutions Group, which has close to 100 locations and production facilities worldwide, according to the Textron announcement.

Marijus Ravoitis, BAA Training CEO, said his company, “has set an ambitious milestone to achieve a capacity of 500 to 1,000 students per year,” which would require a significant expansion of the training fleet, he said. “We are glad to finalize this order as the addition of 48 Cessna Skyhawks will bolster our resources, enabling us to accommodate the growing demand for training and further solidify our position in the industry.”

Chris Crow, Textron Aviation v-p of piston sales, said, “We are delighted to continue the relationship with BAA Training to provide their students access to the most produced single-engine aircraft globally.”