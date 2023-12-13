Textron Offers Turnkey Carbon-Offset Program For Turbine Customers

On Monday (Dec. 11), Textron Aviation announced its SustainableAdvantage program. Derived in conjunction with 4AIR, self-described as a “sustainability solutions” provider, the trademarked program is designed to provide aircraft owners with a turnkey program for reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Scheduled for launch next month, the SustainableAdvantage program is open to Textron customers who own and operate turbine-powered Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker models.

Brad White, Textron Aviation senior V-P for global parts and programs, said, “Owners have increasingly become interested in solutions that mitigate the carbon footprint of operating their aircraft. SustainableAdvantage provides them the opportunity to have a seamless option to offset their carbon emissions through a Textron Aviation-approved program and supplier.”

4AIR will provide participating operators with a personalized annual report documenting offset purchases (payments to approved carbon mitigation services, such as reforestation programs, that “offset” carbon emissions from the aircraft). 4AIR also will monitor operations and ensure compliance with reporting requirements with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) as well as the European Union (EU), French and UK Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Nancy Bsales, 4AIR chief operating officer, said, “Our relationship with Textron Aviation acknowledges the many strides we have made in the industry to make sustainability more accessible.”