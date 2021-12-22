Textron Aviation’s New Denali Propeller Completes Wind Tunnel Tests

Textron Aviation’s McCauley Propeller Systems division announced it has completed wind-tunnel testing on its developmental C1106 propeller selected for sister company Beechcraft’s new Denali turboprop single. The tests, conducted in in Emmen, Switzerland, “provide key information on performance and aerodynamic characteristics, as well as data for the development of future propellers and aircraft concepts,” said McCauley.

The 105-inch-diameter C1106 propeller has five feathering, reversing composite blades with nickel leading edge guards; a single-acting hydraulic control system; a new, one-piece forged aluminum hub; electric de-ice/anti-ice; and weighs 150 pounds. Time between overhaul (TBO) is 6,000 hours or 72 calendar months, whichever comes first.

Textron flew the Denali for the first time in November. John Dandurand, vice president and general manager of McCauley Propeller Systems, said, “Denali’s first flight with our new C1106 propeller was an exciting landmark for the McCauley team. This new propeller will provide owners and operators a great flying experience, offering performance and ramp appeal, combined with the craftsmanship, repairability, and durability our customers expect from McCauley.”