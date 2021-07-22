Textron Aviation Rebrands Denali

Textron Aviation has announced that it is moving the new Denali single-engine turboprop to the company’s Beechcraft brand. The model, which is expected to fly for the first time later this year, was launched in 2016 as the Cessna Denali. According to Textron, the first GE Aviation Catalyst engine was installed in the Denali prototype last month and engine runs are planned for August.

“The Beechcraft Denali represents our continued strategy to invest in clean-sheet and current products in both our Beechcraft and Cessna iconic brands,” said Textron Aviation CEO Ron Draper. “Beechcraft turboprops are renowned for their versatility and reliability, and the single-engine Denali is a perfect complement to this legendary family of products.”

The Catalyst-powered Beechcraft Denali will have a cruise speed of 285 knots, 1,100-pound full fuel payload and range of 1,600 NM. The aircraft is equipped with the Garmin G3000 intuitive avionics suite and will be capable of carrying up to eleven people. Textron is aiming to have the Denali certified in 2023.