Textron Aviation Internship Program Brings Close to 500 Participants To Wichita

The careers page on Textron Aviation’s website currently lists 517 open positions, mirroring a staffing pinch that almost all of aviation is feeling. That could be part of the reason why the company is getting a leg up on the recruiting front with its summer college and high school internship program. On Monday (June 6), nearly 500 students met for orientation sessions for the program.

The two-month education and exposure opportunity involves all the company’s business areas, including “sales operations, industrial design, accounting or many other jobs within the company,” according to Textron. Asked for career advice at the orientation gathering, company president and CEO Ron Draper offered two guiding principles – get along with people and work hard.

Interns come to Textron Aviation’s Wichita facilities from all around the country, and they will “have the chance to prove themselves over the summer months in their fields of expertise,” said Textron.