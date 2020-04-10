Textron Aviation Extends Furloughs

Textron Aviation has announced that it will be extending previously-implemented employee furloughs and reducing work-weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The exact number of employees affected has not been made public, but the furloughs are expected to include most of the company’s U.S.-based staff. The length of the furloughs and work-week reductions will vary based on job function and location.

“We are making proactive decisions that focus our resources, care and concern on our workforce and our customers during this unprecedented time,” said Textron Aviation CEO Ron Draper. “The force of this virus will subside, and the economy will recover. When it does, Textron Aviation will be here, persevering like we have for more than nine decades, and ready to serve our customers and communities with pride.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Textron announced on March 18 that it was instituting four-week furloughs on a rolling basis from March 23 through May 29. The company stated that the furloughs would not affect employment status or health benefits. Textron Aviation employs approximately 9,000 people at its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.