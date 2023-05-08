Textron Aviation Adds Autoland To Beechcraft Denali

Textron Aviation has announced that its in-development Beechcraft Denali single-engine turboprop will come with Garmin’s Emergency Autoland system as a standard feature. According to the company, the Collier-winning Autoland system, which is designed to land the aircraft autonomously if the pilot is incapacitated, is being integrated into the Denali’s development and flight test program and will be available when the model enters service. Textron reports that its three Denali flight test articles have logged more than 1,300 flight hours to date.

“We continue to experience great progress with the Denali development program, and we believe the aircraft will be a game changer in the single-engine, high-performance turboprop segment,” said Textron Aviation senior vice president of engineering Chris Hearne. “Our customers are excited for the Emergency Autoland feature on the Denali and, while our goal is to achieve type certification as quickly as possible, it is of greatest importance to assure that every detail is completed with the highest quality.”

Launched in 2016 under the Cessna brand, the Beechcraft Denali will offer a cruise speed of 285 knots, 1,600 NM range and full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds. It is powered by the GE Catalyst engine, which is also still in development, and comes equipped with the Garmin G3000 avionics suite. Certification of the engine is currently expected in 2024 with type certification of the aircraft to follow in 2025.