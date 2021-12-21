Texas Mid-Air Collision Claims Caravan Cargo Pilot and ‘Paraglider’

Details are still sketchy after a fatal mid-air collision today (December 21) between a Martinaire Cessna 208B Grand Caravan cargo plane and what is initially being reported as a “paraglider.” According to FlightAware data, the Caravan departed from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (KIAH) at 9:11 am local time, headed for Victoria Regional Airport (KVCT) – a planned 39-minute flight to the southwest. Three minutes after reaching 4,800 feet at 9:22, the track shows a steep descent beginning near the Brazos River, over the town of Fulshear, Texas, where the wreckage of the Caravan came to rest. Both pilots were killed.

The FlightAware history on the Caravan shows regular daily round-trip flights between Victoria Regional Airport and KIAH.

Given the elevation in the area (less than 100 feet mean sea level) and the Caravan’s reported altitude, it’s possible that it was actually a powered parachute, or possibly an ultralight with a ballistic parachute, involved in the collision. That victim’s body was found some five kilometers south of the Caravan’s wreckage, according to the early reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety – Southwest Region.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.