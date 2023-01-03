Tecnam Names Canadian Sales And Service Dealer

Tecnam has announced that Aviation Unlimited is now its exclusive sales and service dealer for Canada. Based at Toronto Buttonville Airport and with a showroom at Oshawa Executive Airport in Ontario, the company will support Tecnam’s full line of Light Sport and certified single- and twin-engine aircraft throughout the country.

The first model to be marketed by Aviation Unlimited will be Tecnam’s P2006T MkII four-seat twin, according to a news release. With retractable landing gear, the P2006T MkII is considered an ideal trainer for multi-engine ratings, as well as an affordable personal aircraft for owners with missions involving flight over water or inhospitable terrain. Powered by a pair of Rotax 912SX piston engines, the P2006T MkII features Garmin avionics with two large landscape displays – and an S-Tec 55x two-axis autopilot. Tecnam sees Canada as an ideal market for its light twin, as well as single-engine models.

According to the Italian airframer, “[F]light schools operating Tecnam’s single and twin-engine fleets can save as much as 10 [metric tons] of CO2 emissions for every single student graduated with Commercial Pilot License – a 60 percent reduction compared to fleets using 100LL fuel on a journey of 155 flight hours, 30 hours of which [are flown in a twin].”

Isaac Capua‎, Vice-President, Aviation Unlimited, said, “Aviation Unlimited prides itself on being a family company that specializes in high-performance, technically advanced, owner-flown aircraft. The Tecnam brand embodies all of these characteristics and it is one of the most innovative on the market. We believe that the time is right to align incentives and re-capture the Canadian market.”