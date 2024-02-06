Swift Charters Global 7500 For Tokyo Flight

Taylor Swift is safe and sound in Tokyo following a ten hour and 40 minute flight from Los Angeles courtesy of a Vista Jet Global 7500 long-range business jet. The westward flight time bodes well for her coming flight next Sunday from Tokyo to Las Vegas. She needs to be in her suite at Allegiant Stadium 14 hours after stepping off the stage in Tokyo to be in time for the kickoff of Super Bowl LXVIII featuring boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Flights from North America to Japan typically encounter headwinds but the long-legged Bombardier will likely get a push on the way back from Tokyo, where Swift’s Eras tour has performances from Wednesday to Saturday. The plane left L.A. just after 5 a.m. Monday morning and landed at Tokyo Haneda at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. The plane was then ferried to Narita to be parked until the Saturday night return flight.