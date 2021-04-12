Survey Looks At Pilot Medical Attitudes

If fear of losing your medical has ever influenced your healthcare decisions, researchers in the U.S. and Canada want to hear from you, anonymously, of course. Georgetown University and the University of Alberta are asking pilots to fill out a survey on the impact of preserving a flight medical might have on their overall health care. The survey for U.S. pilots is here and Canadian pilots can fill it out here. The designers of the survey said the intent is to “determine how pilots perceive aeromedical care and whether the risk of losing their license due to medical complications inhibits the seeking of medical advice.”
Canada has maintained a conventional medical standard for most classes of pilots requiring personal examination by a Transport Canada-appointed doctor. The U.S. now has BasicMed but pilots still have to tell the FAA the truth about the state of their health. “Pilots may be receiving less than the standard of care because they aren’t able to openly share pertinent medical information,” the survey authors said. “This study will help expand the current scientific knowledge regarding pilot health and aeromedical standards.”
I have a Sport Pilot cert because I’m afraid of trying to get a third class medical and failing. If that happens, then I can’t even fly Sport Pilot until I get approved! Since my last third class med was 20 years ago, I can’t even do Basic Med until I get a third class.
Aren’t fatal accident rates with and without medicals nearly identical? What in the HELL is taking so long for the Sport Pilot umbrella to be expanded to incorporate THOUSANDS of simple safe AFFORDABLE legacy AMERICAN aircraft like 150/152/172, Piper Colt/TriPacer, Aeronca 11CC, Luscombe 8E/F, Citabria 7ECA, etc. etc?
I’ll tell you: first AOPA screwed the average low slow local older middle income GA pilot by offerig FAA an UNSOLICITED initial medical requirement for Basic Med so their fat cat friends like incompetent defiant rulebreaker Inhofe could legally keep flying [and crashing] their 230mph Harmon Rocket and twin. Since then Dan Johnson and the import LSA manufucturers have thrown as many complicating demands as they could at FAA certification revisers to slow progress and salvage a few more sales of their sleek $180,000 styrofoam cups.
Dear FAA: Just do it! Take a quick poll of your in-house experts and make a list of a dozen more of the simplest legacy aircraft and announce those at SunNFun 2020 as legal for SP! All the above and a few more should be on it. THANK YOU
2021! Sun N Fun, 13-18 April >>>2021<<<
Having learned the hard way, if, hypothetically, I suspected I had a condition which could possibly disqualify me from flight, I would seek treatment from the hypothetical FAA-Designated ME who I now see every couple of years. For further care I would follow his/her referral or recommendation, hypothetical HMO notwithstanding. This would make me a little or a lot more confident the motive would be to keep me FAA-legal and not simply in an ongoing-care loop. Hypothetically, that is. And The DME to which I refer is Distance Measuring Equipment, just to clarify for the hypothetical data-mining surveillance botcrawlers.