Surack Enterprises Purchases Enstrom

Surack Enterprises founder Chuck Surack has purchased Michigan-based aircraft manufacturer Enstrom Helicopter Corporation. According to the company, which is headquartered in Indiana, it plans to “rebuild the Enstrom brand into one of the leading American-made helicopter manufacturer as it once was.” Enstrom filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last January and announced in March that it had found a buyer in MidTex Aviation.

“Earlier this year it looked as if MidTex Aviation would step in and buy Enstrom, but when they had unexpected problems securing the funding, Chuck was able to step in and save the company, which ended a lot of sleepless nights here for us in Michigan!” said Enstrom president and CEO Matt Francour.

Surack Enterprises’ aviation-related business portfolio includes Sweet Aviation and Sweet Helicopters, which provide charter flights, training and rentals for fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft respectively, and Aviation Specialty Insurance. A helicopter pilot himself, Surack has owned an Enstrom 480B. Surack Enterprises says its immediate goal will be to provide parts and support to current Entrsom owners followed by restarting production and exploring plans to “improve and update” the Enstrom helicopter fleet.