Supersonic Fighters Chase Bizjet Over Washington

A Cessna Citation with four people onboard crashed in the mountains of Virginia after it apparently violated the Washington, D.C. restricted airspace on Sunday. The incursion prompted the scrambling of fighters that went supersonic and caused a sonic boom that rattled windows and nerves in the capital. A U.S. official told CNN that the fighters didn’t cause the plane to crash. The fate of the four people wasn’t immediately released.

The drama unfolded when the Citation, which took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee for Long Island made a U-turn over New York and flew directly over Washington prompting an emergency response. “The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region,” a NORAD statement said. The fighters used flares to get the Citation pilot’s attention but did not get any response from the aircraft. The business jet cashed in the George Washington National Forest in southwest Virginia.