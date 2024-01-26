Super Bowl Sunday Means Special Flight Rules For Las Vegas

If you’ve got your tickets lined up for the Big Game – or maybe if you’re just planning to visit Sin City for some leisurely slot play next weekend – the FAA has some sage advice on flying anywhere near Las Vegas between Feb. 7 – 12. Due to this year’s National Football League championship Super Bowl LVIII kicking off at 3:30 PST on Sunday, Feb. 11, there will be special air traffic procedures in place for the dates listed. Check for updates on a Notam for the Las Vegas area pertaining to incoming air traffic for game weekend.

The FAA has established a Super Bowl webpage that the agency will update in the run-up to the event. The special procedures will affect Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS); North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT); Henderson Executive Airport (KHND); and Boulder City Airport (KBVU). All four airports will have parking reservation programs in place and pilots should contact their FBO of choice for information on reservations.

There will be a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over Allegiant Stadium that will be in effect from 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm local time on game day. The TFR will include the usual 10- and 30-nm inner/outer rings centered over the Super Bowl site.

The FAA also notes that Super Bowl LVIII, as a National Security Special Event is a “No Drone Zone,” and “additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during and after the game,” according to the agency.