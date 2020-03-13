Sun ‘n Fun Postponed Until May 5-10

Sun ‘n Fun has been postponed until May 5 to 10, 2020 on concerns over the spread of Covid-19. According to Tampa’s foxnews13, the city of Lakeland made the announcement on Friday morning. As of Friday afternoon, the Sun ‘n Fun organization hadn’t returned AVweb’s calls and e-mails for details on the rescheduling, but some exhibitors were aware of the change.

City authorities said Friday that a decision will be made on April 17 on whether another postponement will be necessary “depending on the virus and what happens between now and then.” The show was originally scheduled for March 31 to April 5. As numerous venues and events are being canceled or postponed in Florida and throughout the country, at least two exhibitors notified AVweb that they had cancelled even before the postponement announcement. A third told us it was evaluating the situation.