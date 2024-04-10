Piper says it’s signed a deal with Wisconsin-based DeltaHawk to explore installing the Jet A and SAF-burning engines in its iconic piston twin, the PA-44 Seminole. “We are constantly seeking opportunities to innovate and advance our aircraft offerings,” said Piper VP of Engineering and Manufacturing Marc Ouellet. “Working with DeltaHawk on this project aligns with our mission to explore cutting-edge technologies that can deliver significant benefits to our customers and the industry as a whole.” DeltaHawk will get an STC to install the 180-horsepower four cylinder engines on the Seminole. The STC will cover new aircraft and retrofits. “Our advanced Diesel engine technology has been developed to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry, and we see tremendous potential in integrating it into Piper’s PA-44 Seminole,” said DeltaHawk CEO Christopher Ruud.