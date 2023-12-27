Spirit Puts Six-Year-Old On Wrong Plane

A Florida grandmother said Spirit Airlines offered her gas money after her six-year-old grandson Casper ended up on the wrong flight. The little boy, on his first plane trip, was supposed to head from Philadelphia to Fort Meyers but ended up in Orlando and she had to drive the 160 miles to retrieve him. The boy’s luggage went to Fort Meyers, however. The airline said the boy was never in any danger and was with a Spirit employee at all times after being “incorrectly boarded” in Philly. “We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” the statement said. “We apologize to the family for this experience.”

Although Spirit said it immediately contacted the family after realizing their mistake, grandma Maria Ramos said she found out from Casper himself, who phoned her from Orlando. Ramos told local media that when she got to Orlando, the airline offered to cover her gas but she’d like an explanation. “I want them to call me,” Ramos told WINK-TV. “Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant – after mom handed him with paperwork – did she let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?”