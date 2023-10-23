Spirit Cancels Flights For Aircraft ‘Inspections’

Cancellations mounted at Spirit Airlines on Friday as the airline cited ‘necessary’ inspections for some of its aircraft.

Data from FlightAware shows Spirit had cancelled roughly 100 flights or 11 percent of its daily operations by Friday afternoon. Spirit said 25 aircraft were being inspected and the FAA was aware of the situation. It did not release the reason for the inspections. The FAA said it “will ensure that the matter is addressed before the airplanes are returned to service.” Spirit operates only A320s and the only recent AD (an engine issue that resulted from a potential maintenance error) on the type says no U.S. aircraft are involved.

“While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations,” Spirit said in a statement

The Associated Press reported that the majority of flights impacted were at Orlando International Airport where Spirit has a large presence. This year the airline has cancelled more than 3,600 flights or 1.5 percent of its schedule.

Friday’s cancellations come as the airline is about to release its quarter three earnings-expected on Oct. 26.