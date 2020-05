Spring weather in Florida’s Kennedy Space Center caused the history SpaceX launch scheduled for this afternoon to be scrubbed. Controllers ruefully suggested that if the mission could be delayed by 10 minutes, it might have come off today. But the launch window for the Crew Dragon to reach the International Space Station would not permit the delay.

Today's #LaunchAmerica attempt was an instantaneous launch window. Due to orbital mechanics, we need to make sure that at the time we launch, we are able to reach the @Space_Station on time and accurately. Because of this, we could not wait for clear weather today. pic.twitter.com/t5uykgL2Fp — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020