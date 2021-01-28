NASA Observes Day of Remembrance

NASA is observing its annual Day of Remembrance on Thursday, paying tribute to “members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery.” As part of the event, NASA acting administrator Steve Jurczyk will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery followed by observances for the Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia crews. Thursday also marks the 35 years since the crew of the Challenger was lost when the space shuttle exploded shortly after liftoff.

“NASA has a unique culture that is fueled by possibility, set on a path to the next giant leap for humanity, and guided by its history,” said Jurczyk. “The lessons of our past are the enduring legacy of the brave women and men who did not put limits on what could be achieved, and we all recognize the honor of being counted among them as part of the NASA family.”

Day of Remembrance ceremonies will take place at NASA facilities including Kennedy Space Center, Johnson Space Center and Marshall Space Flight Center. In addition, the agency has posted a tribute to its fallen astronauts on its website at www.nasa.gov/specials/dor2021.