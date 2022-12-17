Evaluations Underway After Soyuz Coolant Leak

NASA and Roscosmos are conducting evaluations following the detection of an external coolant leak from the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS). The leak, which was first detected on Dec. 14, was traced back to the spacecraft’s external radiator cooling loop. According to NASA, controllers successfully completed a test of the MS-22’s thrusters on Friday, finding that all systems tested were optimal.

“At the moment, all systems of the ISS and the ship are operating normally, the crew is safe,” Roscosmos said in a statement (trans.). “After analyzing the situation, a decision will be made on the further actions of both specialists on Earth and members of the crew of the ISS Russian Segment.”

Efforts to evaluate the leak location and inspect the Soyuz MS-22’s exterior are ongoing. NASA verified that the temperature and humidity in the spacecraft are still within acceptable limits and it remains docked to the ISS’s Rassvet module. The MS-22 launched from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in on Sept. 21 with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin onboard.