Sonaca Halts Production Of Sonaca 200

Citing the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic, Sonaca Group subsidiary Sonaca Aircraft has stopped production of its Sonaca 200 single-engine trainer. The Belgium-based company reports that it approached a number of strategic partners “to help its subsidiary enter new market segments” but was unable to reach an agreement with any of them. Sonaca says it will continue to provide services and support for Sonaca Aircraft customers along with offering positions in other areas of the company to all employees.

“The cessation of Sonaca Aircraft’s production activities is a necessary decision,” said Sonaca CEO Yves Delatte. “The Covid-19 pandemic, which will globally impact the aviation sector until 2025, has strongly affected general aviation, especially activities related to pilot training and education.”

Delatte further stated that Sonaca will focus on aerostructures with the aim of becoming a world leader in the segment by 2025. According to Sonaca, Sonaca Aircraft has delivered 57 Sonaca 200s since its creation in 2016. The two-seat, low-wing Sonaca 200 flew for the first time in 2017 and received its EASA type certificate in 2018. The model is powered by the Rotax 914 engine and offers a cruise speed of 110 knots, 750 NM range with 45-minute reserve, maximum takeoff weight of 750 kg (1,653 pounds) and full-fuel payload of 170 kg (375 pounds).