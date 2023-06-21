Snowbirds Pilot Faces Sexual Assault Charge

A pilot in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an incident at the air demonstration team’s stop in Barrie, Ontario in mid-June. Maj. Steve Hurlbut was taken off the roster for the team’s scheduled appearance at Moncton, New Brunswick last weekend. The team has said it will fly with eight aircraft in upcoming shows but it’s not clear if Hurlbut will be replaced for the balance of the season. All reference to him has been removed from the team’s Web site and social media.

Hurlbut is a veteran RCAF pilot with more than 2,200 hours in military aircraft and flew one of the solo aircraft for the Snowbirds. The allegations of sexual misconduct came from another RCAF member and Hurlbut was assigned to non-operational duties at the team’s home base of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Hurlbut will be processed through the civilian legal system, which handles murder, manslaughter and sexual assault charges against military personnel.