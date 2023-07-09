Six Die When Citation Crashes In Fog

Six people killed in the crash of Cessna 550 were apparently heading home on an early morning flight from Las Vegas on Saturday. CBS is reporting all six, ranging in age from 25 to 51, were from the immediate area of Murrietta, California. Authorities told CBS the aircraft was on its second attempt to land at French Valley Airport at 4:15 a.m. when it crashed about 500 feet from the runway and caught fire. All the victims died at the scene.

The plane had left Harry Reid International Airport an hour earlier. The pilot wasn’t identified but officials did confirm that at least one on board had a commercial pilot certificate. The aircraft ended up at the intersection of two roads adjacent to the airport and the crash ignited a bush fire.