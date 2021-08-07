Six Dead In Alaska Sighteeing Crash

A sightseeing flight carrying cruise ship passengers has gone down in Alaska killing the pilot and all five passengers on board. The Southeast Aviation De Havilland Beaver went down Thursday about eight miles northeast of Ketchikan and a Coast Guard crew found no survivors at the scene. The passengers were from a Holland America ship but had booked the flight on their own according to the cruise line. No identities have been released.

The accident happened in the late morning. It was raining and visibility was about two miles with moderate winds according to the Coast Guard. The crash happened in mountainous terrain. The accident occurred in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, a popular tourist spot in the area.