Sensenich’s Ground-Adjustable Props Available For Light GA Aircraft

Senenich Propeller has announced FAA Part 35 type certification for its G-Series ground-adjustable carbon-fiber propellers. Designed for engines in the 125-hp to 180-hp range, the propeller comes in diameters of 72 to 82 inches. Current supplemental type certificates are available for the 82-inch-diameter version on the Piper PA-18-150 series Super Cub powered by O-360 engines.

Work is underway on additional approvals for more Piper, Cessna, American Champion, Cub Crafter, and Grumman models, according to Sensenich.

The propellers’ lighter-weight scimitar-profile “maximize performance while reducing acoustic signature” according to Sensenich. Monocoque construction lowers the propellers’ weight by 15 to 20 pounds compared to fixed-pitch aluminum and more than 50 pounds compared to some constant-speed propellers. The manufacturer added that reduction in rotating mass yields quicker throttle and control response.

The ground-adjustable propeller makes pitch change quick and easy, says Sensenich, adding that stainless steel shields protect against erosion and foreign object damage (FOD), increasing service life. The company also claims the G-Series propellers’ ease of installation and operation “deliver meaningful and economical improvements without the negative installation cost, service interval, and operating changes associated with constant-speed propeller conversions.”