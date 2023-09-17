Senior Charged With Taildragger Theft

A 64-year old man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly tried to steal a Cessna 140 from Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa, Ontario. Police have not identified the man or said whether he had any flight experience when he allegedly tried to take the taildragger off, possibly from the ramp, of the GA airport just east of the downtown area of Canada’s capital city.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Police said the aircraft “gained minimal air and then crashed, striking two parked planes in the process.” The 140 ended up in an unmaintained area of the airport and had serious damage. The condition of the other two planes wasn’t clear. The man was arrested and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

He appeared in court on Friday charged with theft of goods valued at more than $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operation while prohibited. The last charge doesn’t necessarily suggest the man had a suspended or revoked pilot licence. In Canada, operation of any type of vehicle while impaired can result in a ban on all types of vehicles.