Second Major Turbulence Event In Two Days Injures Five

Just a day after 36 were injured by severe turbulence on a flight to Hawaii, United Flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence on its 10.5-hour flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston. After landing, two passengers and three flight crew members were taken to the hospital with what United described as “minor injuries.”

The flight departed Rio’s Galeanlo International Airport at 10:23 local time. At around 3:30 am off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, the aircraft suddenly plunged 500 feet in “seconds” according to FlightAware records. The flight landed about two hours later.

Unlike with the Hawaii flight, United said there no alerts of turbulence in the area for the crew. According to a United statement, “Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

According to a statement by United Airlines pilot Rob Biddle quoted in news reports, “(The pilots) aren’t scared at all. It’s all a part of aviation. It’s a common occurrence. There’s very rarely a flight where we don’t experience some level of turbulence.”