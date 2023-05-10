Ryanair Orders Up To 300 737 MAX 10s

Ireland-based low-cost carrier Ryanair has signed a firm order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10s with options for an additional 150 aircraft. Valued at over $40 billion, the purchase agreement is the largest in the airline’s history. Ryanair noted that it expects half of the newly ordered aircraft to replace its older Boeing 737 NGs while the other half will be used to “facilitate controlled, sustainable growth.”

“Ryanair is pleased to sign this record aircraft order for up to 300 MAX 10s with our aircraft partner Boeing,” said Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary. “These new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs.”

The largest of the 737 MAX variants, the LEAP-1B-powered MAX 10 is capable of seating up to 230 passengers in a single class configuration with a range of 3,300 NM. Not yet certified, the model is tentatively expected to enter service in 2024. Ryanair’s aircraft, which will be configured for 228 seats, are slated for delivery between 2027 to 2033.