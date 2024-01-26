Rotor Technologies To Make First Public Autonomous Flight

Rotor Technologies has scheduled the first public flight of its R220Y autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) developmental prototype aircraft for next Tuesday (January 30) at Nashua (New Hampshire) Airport (KASH). New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is scheduled to attend. The former campus of Daniel Webster College on the airport is the site of Rotor’s R&D (research and development) center.

The governor is slated to take part in a ceremony naming Rotor Technologies’ first commercial product, the R550X, built on the airframe of Robinson Helicopters’ four-seat R44. The R220Y developmental prototype aircraft that will be flying on Tuesday is based on the two-seat Robinson R22 and has already flown without a pilot on board. The R550X is expected to fly without a pilot and can carry more than 1,200 pounds of payload. The Rotor marketing plan targets the so-called “3D” mission profiles – Dull, Dangerous, or Dirty – such as powerline patrol, firefighting, crop dusting, and offshore oil rig supply.