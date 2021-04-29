Robinson Delivers 13,000th Helicopter

Robinson Helicopter Company announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its 13,000th helicopter. The aircraft, an R44, went to Robinson dealer SKY Helicopters in Dallas, Texas, for its Part 135 air taxi and tour operations. The helicopter will be the 27th Robinson model in SKY’s fleet.

“Robinson Helicopter Company has a come a long way since 1979 when its first 2-place R22 was delivered,” the company said. “Fast forward 42 years, today’s Robinsons are offered in a multitude of sizes and configurations. Whether it is an R22, R44 or R66, Robinson helicopters continue to set the standard for reliability and remain the most cost-effective helicopter on the market.”

Robinson Helicopter Company was founded in 1973 by Frank Robinson. It’s R22 prototype flew for the first time in 1975 and the model received its FAA type certificate in March 1979. Along with the two-seat R22 and four-seat R44 piston models, Robinson manufactures and five-seat R66 turbine helicopter. The company’s 10,000th helicopter was produced in 2011.